Falcons Sign DE Joe Gaziano

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed DE Joe Gaziano.

Ready to Joe! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 27, 2023

He’s coming in on a one-year deal.

Gaziano, 26, went undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers.

He bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster for most of his career.

In 2022, Gaziano appeared in five games for the Chargers and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.