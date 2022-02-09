Falcons Sign DE Jonathan Ledbetter To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Falcons signed DE Jonathan Ledbetter to a futures deal on Wednesday. 

Atlanta’s has now signed 22 players to futures deals, the full list includes:

  1. DB Cornell Armstrong
  2. OL Willie Beavers
  3. OLB Quinton Bell
  4. LB Jordan Brailford
  5. LB Dorian Etheridge
  6. WR Chad Hansen
  7. RB Caleb Huntley
  8. DB Luther Kirk
  9. P Dom Maggio
  10. OL Ryan Neuzil
  11. DB Lafayette Pitts
  12. TE John Raine
  13. LB Rashad Smith
  14. DE Nick Thurman
  15. WR Austin Trammell
  16. DB Dee Alford
  17. TE Brayden Lenius
  18. DB Corey Ballentine
  19. LB Duke Ejiofor
  20. TE Daniel Helm
  21. OT Rashaad Coward
  22. DE Jonathan Ledbetter

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ledbetter, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve earlier on in the season with an ankle injury.

He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September of last year. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after. 

