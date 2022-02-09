Falcons Sign DE Jonathan Ledbetter To Futures Deal

Per the NFL Transactions wire, the Falcons signed DE Jonathan Ledbetter to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Atlanta’s has now signed 22 players to futures deals, the full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ledbetter, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve earlier on in the season with an ankle injury.

He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September of last year. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after.