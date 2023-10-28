Falcons Sign P Pat O’Donnell To PS, Elevate Him For Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they’ve signed P Pat O’Donnell to their practice squad and elevated him for Sunday’s game.

Falcons P Bradley Pinion was added to the injury report with an illness on Saturday.

The Falcons also released LB Donavan Muti from the practice squad to make room for O’Donnell.

In an additional move, Atlanta also released WR Keilahn Harris from practice squad injured reserve.

O’Donnell, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract last year but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Pat O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20 yard line.