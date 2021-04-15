Falcons Sign S Duron Harmon

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have signed S Duron Harmon to a contract on Thursday.

We have signed RB Cordarrelle Patterson and S Duron Harmon. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 15, 2021

Harmon, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

In 2020, Harmon appeared in 16 games and recorded 72 total tackles, two interceptions, and five pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.