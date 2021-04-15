Falcons Sign WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson To One-Year, $3M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons have signed WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Patterson was in town visiting and was expected to sign, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Patterson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract with the Vikings, but they declined to pick up his fifth-year option, which allowed him to sign a free agent deal with the Raiders in 2017.

Patterson was later traded to the Patriots and played out the final year of his two-year, $8.5 million contract. From there, he agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears in 2019.

In 2020, Patterson appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and rushed for 232 yards on 64 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 21 receptions for 132 yards receiving and one total touchdown. He also contributed 1,017 kick return yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.