Falcons Sign WR Penny Hart To Roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have signed WR Penny Hart to the roster.

Welcome to the team, @pennyhart2_! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 4, 2023

He was trying out with the team this week at minicamp.

Hart, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia State back in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis waived Hart with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. From there, the Colts cut him with an injury settlement and he eventually signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

Since then, Hart has primarily been a practice squad player for Seattle, returning on futures deals in 2020 and 2021 and re-signing as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Hart appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and caught three passes on four targets for 20 yards receiving and no touchdowns.