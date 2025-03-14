Falcons Signing DL Morgan Fox To Two-Year, $8.5M Deal

According to Peter Schrager, the Falcons are signing DL Morgan Fox to a two-year contract where he can make over $8.5 million.

Fox, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo back in 2016. He was unfortunately among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Rams later signed Fox to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year deal before he joined the Panthers on a two-year deal in 2021 but was cut loose after just one season.

The Chargers brought Fox back on two consecutive one-year contracts.

In 2024, Fox appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defense.