Falcons Signing DT David Onyemata To Three-Year, $35M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are signing DT David Onyemata to a contract.

He adds the deal is for three years and a total of $35 million with $24.5 million guaranteed.

Onyemata’s position coach, Ryan Nielsen, just joined Atlanta as their new defensive coordinator this offseason, so a reunion makes sense.

Unfortunately for the Saints, in addition to losing Onyemata to a division rival, they’re now left with a $10 million dead money hit as well.

Onyemata, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2016 out of Manitoba College. He finished his four-year, $2.88 million contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before signing an extension with the Saints in 2020.

In 2022, Onyemata appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 43 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.