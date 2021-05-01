Falcons Signing Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

Adam Schefter reports that the Atlanta Falcons are signing undrafted Louisville RB Javian Hawkins to a contract.
Hawkins, 21, was a two-year starter at Louisville and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games.
During his three-year college career, Hawkins rushed 399 times for 2,355 yards (5.9 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 189 yards (9 YPC) and one touchdown.
