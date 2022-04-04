Falcons Signing LS Beau Brinkley

The Atlanta Falcons announced that they are signing LS Beau Brinkley to a contract.

We have signed long snapper Beau Brinkley to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/Y0CYYKMrYn — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 4, 2022

The Falcons are signing Brinkley to replace LS Josh Harris who signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

Brinkley, 32, went undrafted out of Missouri back in 2012 before catching on with the Titans. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Titans worth $5.75 million back in 2015.

He then caught on with the Lions but was released after two days and had brief stints with the Chargers, Cardinals, and Bears.

In 2021, Brinkley appeared in three games with the Cardinals.