Falcons Signing OT Isaiah Prince

According to Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are signing OT Isaiah Prince to the roster.

He’ll replace OT Josh Miles as the new top backup, as Atlanta is waiving Miles.

Prince, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019.

Prince stuck on the roster until late in the 2022 season when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth a few times before being signed away by the Broncos.

Denver signed Prince to a futures deal for the 2023 season but waived him during final roster cuts.

In 2021, Prince appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and started four games at offensive tackle.