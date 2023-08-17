Falcons Signing OT Trevor Reid

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons are signing OT Trevor Reid to a contract on Thursday.
Reid, 23, wound up signing a three-year, $2.6 million rookie contract with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Louisville following the 2023 draft. Unfortunately, he lasted only three months in Philadelphia before the team opted to cut him.
Throughout his three-year career at Louisville, Reid appeared in 32 games along the offensive line.
