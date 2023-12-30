Falcons, Steelers & Patriots Teams To Watch For Russell Wilson?

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentions that the Broncos are likely to release QB Russell Wilson before the start of the league year next March.

Fowler has spoken with sources around the league who believe the Falcons, Steelers and Patriots could make sense for Wilson as potential landing spots.

It’s possible that some of these teams could have new coaches, but if Arthur Smith and/or Bill Belichick return to their respective teams, they will clearly be tasked with solving their quarterback situations.

Wilson should have a market along with quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, but he has played well enough this year to be a stabilizing option for a team, even if it’s just for a few years.

Our Logan Ulrich recently took an in-depth look at which teams would make the most sense for Wilson.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.