Falcons Taking Trade Calls For No. 4 Pick & Are ‘Open To Moving’ Out

According to Adam Schefter, the Falcons have received trade calls from multiple teams regarding a potential trade for their No. 4 overall pick.

Schefter adds the Falcons have been characterized by a source as being “open to moving” out and down from that slot.

Yesterday it was reported Atlanta had had exploratory talks about a potential trade down. This would appear to be another step in that direction if they have partners below them who want to move up.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen also reports that the Falcons’ brain trust is currently split on how to proceed with the pick.

“What I’m hearing is that [GM Terry] Fontenot is more focused on quarterback, and [HC] Arthur Smith believes that Matt Ryan does have two or more years left. He has no real medical history, he hasn’t missed many games in his career and there hasn’t been a big drop-off in his play,” Mortensen said via SB Nation’s Evan Birchfield.

Mortensen adds if the Falcons were to take a quarterback, they’re currently believed to be leaning toward North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

It’s widely seen that there are five potential first-round quarterbacks in this year’s draft and that’s already prompted the 49ers to make a massive trade into the top five.

It’s looking like two out of the trio of Lance, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Alabama’s Mac Jones will be available at No. 4.

The Falcons are a candidate themselves to take a quarterback, with current starter Matt Ryan turning 36 before the start of the 2021 season.

However, any quarterback they take would sit behind Ryan this year and potentially next, as his contract was restructured and carries a significant dead money hit should he be cut or traded in 2022.

With the run on quarterbacks ahead of them, the Falcons could have their pick of the best players at other positions at No. 4, including Florida TE Kyle Pitts or Oregon LT Penei Sewell.

A trade down would also potentially help the Falcons add more impact players and fill out a roster that desperately needs an infusion of talent on rookie contracts, as it’s the most top-heavy in the NFL.

Whatever the Falcons decide to do, it’s clear their decision will be a massive domino that impacts the rest of the draft.

We’ll have more on the Falcons as the news is available.