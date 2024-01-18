Falcons To Conduct Second Interview With Bill Belichick

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons and former Patriots HC Bill Belichick will meet a second time this weekend.

Rapoport says the last interview was one-on-one with Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and this interview will be with the rest of the team brass.

It’s a clear sign that momentum is building between Atlanta and Belichick.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.