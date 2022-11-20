Falcons To Stick With QB Marcus Mariota While In Playoff Contention

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons plan to stick with QB Marcus Mariota as their starter while the team is still in playoff contention.

Two bad games in a row from Mariota, the second coming in a nationally-televised Thursday night loss to the woeful Panthers, have sparked calls for Atlanta to turn to third-round QB Desmond Ridder.

However, Rapoport notes the Falcons are still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite their 4-6 record and they believe benching Mariota would send the wrong message to the locker room.

He adds the team is pleased with the progress and development of Ridder behind the scenes and felt comfortable relying on him as the primary backup. If the Falcons are eliminated from postseason contention, they could take a look at Ridder to evaluate him for their future.

Mariota, 29, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022.

In 2022, Mariota has started 10 games for the Falcons and completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,747 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 63 rush attempts for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

