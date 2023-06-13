Falcons Trying Out Seven Players This Week

Per Michael Rothstein, the Falcons have seven players in for tryouts this week during minicamp.

The full list includes:

CB Blessuan Austin WR Chris Blair OL D’Marcus Hayes DL Albert Huggins TE Michael Jacobson DL Caeveon Patton K Matthew Trickett

Austin, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when New York opted to release him.

From there, Austin caught on with the Seahawks in September, where he remained with the team until the end of the season.

Seattle opted to not tender a qualifying offer to Austin, making him a free agent in 2022. He caught on with the Broncos in April but was released during roster cutdowns in the preseason.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles.