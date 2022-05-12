Falcons Trying Out Several Veterans At Rookie Minicamp

Per Michael Rothstein and Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are trying out a few veterans and non-rookies at their rookie minicamp this week.

The Falcons announced the full list, which includes:

WR Geronimo Allison C Evan Boehm QB Anthony Gordon G Adam Coon Kentucky WR Josh Ali South Alabama OL Ja’Chai Baker TE Jibri Blount Air Force DB Tre Bugg DL Doug Costin Northern Iowa DB Austin Evans Stanford TE Tucker Fisk Valdosta State WR Lio Gallimore Colorado DL Mustafa Johnson Georgia Tech OL Ryan Johnson South Carolina State DB Zafir Kelly Kansas State DB Jahron McPherson Winona State LB Devon Moore Nevada OLB Tristan Nichols SE Louisiana LB Chinedu Ogbonna Kentucky OL Dare Rosenthal Montana State DB Tre Webb Missouri DL Kobie Whiteside Louisiana Tech RB Marcus Williams Purdue OL Tyler Witt Alabama DB Daniel Wright Princeton OLB Samuel Wright

Allison, 28, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2016. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was later signed to their practice squad and eventually promoted to their active roster after Green Bay sustained some injuries at receiver.

Allison re-signed with Green Bay as a restricted free agent in 2019 before departing for a one-year contract with the Lions. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was later brought back to the Lions practice squad in 2021.

In 2021, Allison appeared in all three games for the Lions and recorded no statistics.

Coon was a three-time NCAA All-American wrestler at Michigan and posted a record of 116-15 record during his college career.

Coon earned a spot on the men’s Olympic wrestling team earlier this year. However, he failed to qualify for the 2021 Olympic Games through the World Olympic Qualifier last month. He was signed by the Titans in 2021 as a guard in training camp but was later cut after going on injured reserve.