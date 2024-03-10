Falcons Viewed As Major Contenders For Kirk Cousins

Jordan Schultz reports the Falcons are viewed as a major contender to sign Vikings QB Kirk Cousins when the tampering period opens up on Monday.

Minnesota is still trying to work out a deal to keep Cousins, per Schultz, but Atlanta is lurking with deep pockets and a big need at quarterback.

Dianna Russini reports Cousins is expected to inform the Vikings by tonight whether he plans to test free agency tomorrow. If Minnesota does extend him, they have until Wednesday to avoid all the signing bonus proration hitting the cap in 2024.

At this stage, it seems like the Vikings and Falcons are clearly the top two contenders for Cousins, with a resolution potentially coming soon.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s in the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

