Falcons Worked Out Eight Players

The Atlanta Falcons hosted eight players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list includes:
- OL Nick Buchanan
- DL Matthew Gotel
- OL James Jackson
- OL Braylon Jones
- OL Ahofitu Maka
- OL Michal Menet
- DL Caveon Patton
- DL Dondrea Tillman
Jones, 25, wound up signing with the Cowboys following the 2021 draft after going undrafted out of Houston. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.
Dallas re-signed Jones to a futures contract back in January of 2022 but waived him again coming out of training camp. He spent the 2022 season in the USFL.
Jones appeared in 47 games throughout his five year career at Houston, making 41 starts.
