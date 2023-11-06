Falcons Worked Out Four Offensive Linemen

The Atlanta Falcons hosted four offensive linemen for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

Bobby Evans Ryan Swoboda Badara Traore Austen Pleasants

Evans, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.

The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.

From there, the Jaguars signed him to a contract back in August but released him coming out of camp.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.