Falcons Worked Out Four Offensive Linemen

The Atlanta Falcons hosted four offensive linemen for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.
The full list of players includes:
- Bobby Evans
- Ryan Swoboda
- Badara Traore
- Austen Pleasants
Evans, 26, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.
The Rams opted to release him and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.
From there, the Jaguars signed him to a contract back in August but released him coming out of camp.
In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!