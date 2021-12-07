Falcons Worked Out Four Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Falcons brought in four players for workouts on Tuesday including DB Nate Brooks.

The full list of players includes:

Of this group, Atlanta signed Armstrong to their practice squad.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals.

However, Arizona waived him at the start of the regular season and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. The Dolphins added him to their active roster late in the season but waived him with an injury designation coming out of camp in 2020.

Brooks had a short stint with the Ravens on the practice squad later in the season. He signed with the Buccaneers back in May back was cut loose during the preseason and quickly caught on with the Titans before joining Tennessee’s practice squad.

In 2019, Brooks appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and two passes defended.