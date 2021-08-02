Falcons Worked Out Four Players

The Atlanta Falcons brought in four free agents for tryouts on Monday. The full list includes:

Wile, 29, originally signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2015. He was on and off their roster until signing with the Cowboys during the 2016 offseason.

Wile lasted six months in Dallas before having brief stints with the Falcon, Cardinals and Steelers. The Vikings claimed him off of waivers at the start of last year before cutting him loose at the start of the season.

From there, Wile played for the Falcons and Lions before the Buccaneers signed him to a contract last year.

In 2019, Wile has appeared in two games for the Falcons and recorded six punts for 290 yards (48.3 average), no touchbacks and three kicks inside the 20.