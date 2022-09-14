Falcons Worked Out Seven Players

The Atlanta Falcons brought in seven players for workouts on Wednesday including RB Jordan Wilkins, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

RB B.J. Baylor K Jose Borregales P Cameron Dicker KBrian Johnson RB Abram Smith K Jake Verity RB Jordan Wilkins

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him last month and he later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad. The Titans opted to waive him during roster cuts.

In 2021, Wilkins appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.