Final 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2

Here’s the second round of our first 2022 NFL mock draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum

This is great value to open round two for the Jaguars, who saw C Brandon Linder retire this offseason. Linderbaum is considered to be the best center prospect in this year’s class and could be a plug-and-play player for Jacksonville.

34. Detroit Lions: Michigan DB Daxton Hill

Here’s another solid value pick in round two, as Hill is someone many believe could be a first-round pick this year. The Lions are still working to get their secondary right and Hill offers some versatility.

35. New York Jets: Michigan DE David Ojabo

The Jets come back and get an edge defender in Ojabo in the second round. Ojabo would give them another quality pass rusher to pair with Carl Lawson, who is working his way back from a torn Achilles. Ojabo was likely to be a mid-round pick had he not suffered a torn Achilles during Michigan’s pro day. He can redshirt as a rookie with the Jets benefiting in the years to come.

36. New York Giants: Baylor DB Jalen Pitre

We have the Giants addressing defensive end and offensive tackle in round one so adding some safety depth at this point could be a good option for them. Pitre has been impressing scouts with his range and versatility.

37. Houston Texans: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

The Texans secure a great value pick in the second in Dotson, who has been mentioned as a potential first-round pick this year. Lance Zierlein compares him to veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders.

38. New York Jets: Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Hall ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash time despite some questions about his game speed. The Jets drafted Michael Carter in the fourth round last year, but Hall could give him a solid No. 1 with Carter being more of a No. 2 option to be mixed into their offensive attack. Lance Zierlein compares him to former RB Matt Forte.

39. Chicago Bears: Minnesota DE Boye Mafe

The Bears could really go any number of ways with this pick, but it makes sense to target one of the best prospects on the board regardless of position, given their team needs. Mafe is another high-upside player due to his athletic ability. He is, however, raw, but possesses the tools to develop into a strong pass rusher.

40. Seattle Seahawks: North Carolina QB Sam Howell

As of now, the Seahawks have just Drew Lock and Jacob Eason on their roster at quarterback and while they may prefer to bring in a veteran like Baker Mayfield, it makes sense for them to take a long look at quarterback options this year. Howell was a highly productive player who offers some mobility to work off of.

41. Seattle Seahawks: Tulsa OL Tyler Smith

There’s been some buzz about Smith possibly being a first-rounder, but it remains to be seen how that plays out. Smith has athletic tools and a nasty demeanor but needs a lot of work on technique. The Seahawks have just Stone Forsythe at left tackle right now, so it’s possible that Smith could push him this summer if Seattle goes this route.

42. Indianapolis Colts: North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Receiver really stands out as a position of need for the Colts, who will need to add some weapons for newly acquired QB Matt Ryan. Watson offers size and athletic ability and should be able to stretch the field for the Colts.

43. Atlanta Falcons: USC DE Drake Jackson

It’s a deep group of edge rushers with a number of guys who should be at least solid NFL contributors. Jackson’s athleticism gives him more of a ceiling, however.

44. Cleveland Browns: Houston DL Logan Hall

Hall has been generating some buzz as a late-riser similar to former teammate Payton Turner last year. He’s more of a base defensive end and pass-rushing defensive tackle, but he could be an interesting addition to the Browns’ defensive line unit.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

The Ravens have decent depth at a number of positions, but another cornerback could really help their secondary. Gordon also represents good value in round two, as an athletic corner who is also a willing run defender.

46. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia S Lewis Cine

Here’s another good value pick. The Vikings could use some help at safety help and bringing Cine in to learn from Harrison Smith seems like a smart move. Cine is big, explosive and athletic.

47. Washington Commanders: Georgia LB Quay Walker

Walker is a solid player the Commanders could pair with Jamin Davis in the middle of their defense. At 6-4 and 241 pounds, Walker ran a 4.52 second 40-yard dash.

48. Chicago Bears : Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore

The Bears need to bring in some receiver help for QB Justin Fields, who could use a lot of help. Moore projects as a starting slot receiver with the potential for more.

49. New Orleans Saints : Georgia WR George Pickens

The Saints still need some more offensive weapons and Pickens offers big upside to go along with ball skills as a perimeter wideout.

50. Kansas City Chiefs: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

The Chiefs will need production from a few receivers in order to replace Tyreek Hill, so it makes sense that they would at least be looking at options in the first few rounds of this year’s draft. Tolbert is a great route-runner and solid athlete overall, as he played three spots. Lance Zierlein compares him to WR Marvin Jones.

51. Philadelphia Eagles : Auburn CB Roger McCreary

We gave the Eagles a linebacker and a receiver in round one and come back to address some cornerback depth in the second. McCreary is an aggressive and competitive cornerback who could be a good fit in the Eagles’ secondary.

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama WR John Metchie

Metchie is recovering from a torn ACL, but he would have been regarded as a safe, down-the-middle receiver prospect. The Steelers could use some more help at receiver and Metchie’s upside could pay off down the road.

53. Green Bay Packers: Kentucky G Darian Kinnard

The Packers could use some offensive line depth in the coming years after moving on from Lucas Patrick and Billy Turner this offseason. Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills OL Cody Ford.

54. New England Patriots: Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

Chenal is a highly productive player who tested very well during the draft process. He would be a great fit for the Patriots, who are reworking their linebacker room.

55. Arizona Cardinals: Oklahoma DE Nik Bonitto

The Cardinals will need some pass rush help to offset the loss of Chandler Jones. Bonitto is a little undersized but as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 and he has terrific explosiveness and quickness.

56. Dallas Cowboys: South Carolina DE Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare could give the Cowboys a versatile defensive lineman to add to their front seven. He offers upside and length to work with.

57. Buffalo Bills: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

This is another great value pick, as Walker was an extremely productive player at MSU and would be a great fit in the Bills’ offense.

58. Atlanta Falcons: Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

The Falcons are starting over at quarterback and have brought in Marcus Mariota to likely serve as their 2022 starter. However, it would make sense for them to add a young player to compete for the starting job this summer. Lance Zierlein compares Ridder to former QB Alex Smith.

59. Green Bay Packers : Colorado State TE Trey McBride

Robert Tonyan is on a one-year deal and coming off a torn ACL. Marcedes Lewis is one of the oldest players in the league. McBride is in the discussion to be the best tight end in this year’s class. Lance Zierlein compares him to TE Austin Hooper.

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers : Washington TE Cade Otton

The Buccaneers’ tight end depth is a little suspect at the moment with Rob Gronkowski undecided about returning and O.J. Howard departing in free agency. Otton has some supporters who think he could be the first tight end selected.

61. San Francisco 49ers : Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Brisker has the size and speed to do just about anything from the safety position and should be a fit for the 49ers, who could use some depth on the backend of their defense.

62. Kansas City Chiefs : Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

The Chiefs’ roster is deep enough that it’s hard to match up positional needs in the late second round. But some add interior defensive line depth couldn’t hurt.

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Memphis OL Dylan Parham

The Bengals have spent a lot on securing offensive line help, but their depth beyond that starters is somewhat suspect. Parham is athletic for a lineman and can play anywhere along the interior.

64. Denver Broncos: Texans A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

The Broncos are making their first pick at the end of round two, but they’re still able to get a solid prospect here. Leal would give the Broncos an interior pass rusher to help replace Shelby Harris.