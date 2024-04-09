Florida State DE Jared Verse Visiting With Four Teams

Mike Garafolo reports that Florida State DE Jared Verse is visiting with the Seahawks on Tuesday night and will meet with the team again on Wednesday.

Garafolo adds that Verse has recently visited with the Buccaneers and will soon meet with the Broncos.

According to Ryan Fowler, Verse also met with the Falcons for an official Top 30 visit.

Verse, 23, played at Albany before transferring to Florida State ahead of his junior season. He was a first-team All-American in 2022 and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.

He is considered to be a potential first-round draft pick and NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL LB LaMarr Woodley.

In two years at FSU, Verse recorded 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, and three pass deflections in 25 games.