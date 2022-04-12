Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson Had Visits With Cardinals & Lions

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are hosting Florida State DE Jermaine Johnson for a top 30 visit.

Johnson also just had a top 30 visit with the Detroit Lions, per Schultz. The Titans and Jets are among the other teams he’s visited with.

Johnson is one of the better edge-rushing prospects in this draft and could go as high as the top 10 picks come the draft at the end of the month.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Johnson, 23, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first round conversation.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Johnson rated as his No. 15 overall player.

During his senior season at Florida State, Johnson recorded 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovered and returned for a touchdown and two pass deflections in 12 games.