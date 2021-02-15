Former Buccaneers & Chargers WR Vincent Jackson Found Dead

According to WFLA, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of former Buccaneers and Chargers WR Vincent Jackson.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10 and two days later, deputies located Jackson at Homewood Suites hotel. A housekeeper reportedly found Jackson around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room.

Deputies have said there were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Jackson was 38 years old.

Jackson is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2005. He spent seven years in San Diego before signing a five-year, $55,555,555 contract that included $26 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers back in 2012.

Jackson made a base salary of $9,777,778 for the 2016 season but unfortunately suffered a knee injury that led to him being placed on injured reserve. He later retired in 2018.

For his career, Jackson totaled 540 receptions for 9,080 yards receiving and 57 touchdowns over the course of 12 seasons and 155 games played. He also rushed for 161 yards on 15 carries. Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jackson’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.