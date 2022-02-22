Former Buccaneers LB Jack Cichy Retires From NFL

Former Buccaneers LB Jack Cichy announced via his Instagram that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Cichy, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,605,376 deal with the Buccaneers that included a $145,376 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers waived Cichy and he was later claimed by the Patriots. However, New England waived him with a failed physical designation before re-signing him to their practice squad soon after.

Cichy returned to the Buccaneers after they signed him off of the Patriots’ practice squad. Tampa Bay declined to tender him an offer last year and he sat out the 2021 season.

For his career, Cichy appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers over the course of three seasons and recorded two tackles.