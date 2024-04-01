Former NFL CB Vontae Davis Passes Away At 35

According to the social media account of WR T.Y. Hilton, former NFL CB Vontae Davis has passed away at the age of 35.

Per WSVN Miami, police in Broward County, Florida have been investigating a death in the town of Southwest Ranches at the home of Davis’ grandmother since early Monday morning.

A source told the station that police found the deceased body of Vontae Davis and added no foul play was believed to be involved.

Davis, 35, was the brother of former NFL TE Vernon Davis and was a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2009. He spent three years in Miami before he was traded to the Colts for the 2012 season.

Davis was in the final year of his four-year, $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $9 million for the 2017 season when the Colts opted to release him.

The Bills later signed him to a one-year contract worth $5 million before he abruptly retired by leaving the team’s Week 2 matchup back in September of 2018.

For his career, Davis recorded 357 tackles, 22 interceptions, 106 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, a recovery, two sacks and a defensive touchdown over the course of 10 seasons and 121 games. He was a two-time Pro Bowler.

We will have more news on Davis as it becomes available.