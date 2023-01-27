Former NFL LB Reuben Foster Signing With USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers

According to Ian Rapoport, former 49ers and Commanders LB Reuben Foster is signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in his attempt to come back from a serious knee injury.

Rapoport adds that Foster is looking to prove himself in this spring’s USFL season and show NFL teams that he’s ready to play.

Foster had a serious knee injury back in the summer of 2019 that has kept him off the field since then.

He worked out for the Dolphins in April and Seahawks in July, but never signed a contract.

Foster, 28, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. The 49ers waived him in 2018 due to a domestic violence charge that was later withdrawn and he was claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option and ultimately placed him on injured reserve after he suffered a severe knee injury in the spring of 2019.

Foster was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.03 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2020 season when Washington placed him on IR again. They later cut him with a settlement.

In 2018, Foster appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded 29 tackles and a pass defense.