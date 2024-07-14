Former NFL WR Jacoby Jones Dead At 40

Josina Anderson confirms that former NFL WR and return specialist Jacoby Jones has passed away at the age of 40.

Jones played nine seasons primarily for the Ravens and Texans and carved out a role as a deep threat and return specialist.

He’s best known for a stellar 2012 season with the Ravens where he scored two touchdowns in Baltimore’s Super Bowl win.

Jones was working as the head coach for the Beaumont Renegades in an indoor football league. He passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, per the team owner via Aaron Wilson.

Jones, 40, was a former third-round pick of the Texans back in 2007. He spent five years in Houston before he was waived after the 2012 NFL draft and signed by the Ravens. He spent the next three seasons in Baltimore.

Jones finished out his NFL career playing for the Chargers and Steelers in 2015.

In total, Jones caught 203 passes for 2,733 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries. Jones had his largest impact as a returner, totaling 2,688 punt return yards and 4,940 kick return yards and nine total touchdowns over the course of 128 games.

Jones was a first-team All-Pro selection and made the Pro Bowl as a return specialist in 2012.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jones’ family and loved ones at this time.