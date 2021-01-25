Former NFL WR Martavis Bryant Signs With CFL’s Toronto Argonauts

According to Tom Pelissero, the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League have signed WR Martavis Bryant.

Pelissero notes Bryant is still suspended indefinitely by the NFL but he’s eligible to play in the CFL.

Multiple teams expressed interest in Bryant last summer but as of then he had yet to apply for reinstatement to the NFL.

Bryant, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. The Steelers traded Bryant to the Raiders for a 2018 third-round pick.

The Raiders released Bryant coming out of the preseason only to re-sign him a few weeks later. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Bryant has been suspended multiple times for substance abuse violations and is currently suspended indefinitely.

In 2018, Bryant appeared in eight games for the Raiders and caught 19 passes for 266 yards receiving to go along with 23 rushing yards.

We’ll have more regarding Bryant as the news is available.