Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs To Enter Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Case

Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs is expected to plead guilty in his felony DUI case that resulted in the death of Las Vegas woman Tina Tintor in 2021, per Katelyn Newberg.

In exchange to pleading guilty to charges of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter, Ruggs will serve a prison sentence of three to 10 years, assuming a judge accepts the plea.

The judge will also render a verdict on the exact sentence. Ruggs is scheduled to appear in front of the judge on May 10.

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” Ruggs’ attorneys said in a statement released following Tuesday’s hearing.

Ruggs is facing charges following the accident that killed the 23-year-old Tintor in November of 2021. He was allegedly traveling at 156 miles per hour when his car hit Tintor’s, who was stopped at a light.

The state said Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was two times the Nevada legal limit. The Raiders released Ruggs almost instantly after the event.

Ruggs, 24, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Raiders used the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select him.

Ruggs signed a four-year, $16,671,626 contract that includes a $9,684,819 signing bonus. He was cut in the second year of the deal.

In 2021, Ruggs appeared in seven games for the Raiders and caught 24 of 36 targets for 469 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 16 yards.