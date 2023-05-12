Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle Trying Out For Steelers As Long Snapper

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that former Ravens TE Nick Boyle is trying out for the team this weekend as a long snapper.

Other players trying out for the Steelers during their rookie minicamp include K Alfredo Gachuz, Pittsburgh LB Tylar Wiltz and Duquesne University WR Dwayne Menders.

Prior reports mentioned that Boyle was planning to convert to tight end this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Before injuries derailed his career, Boyle had carved out a niche as one of the NFL’s better blocking tight ends. This could be a way for him to continue playing.

Boyle, 30, was taken in the fifth round out of Delaware in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract before signing a three-year, $18 million deal.

Boyle was set to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2021 when he signed a two-year extension worth a max of $13 million. However he was released late in the 2023 season.

For his career, Boyle appeared in 90 games over eight seasons with the Ravens and recorded 121 receptions for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns.