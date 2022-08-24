Former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin Announces Retirement

In an essay for the Player’s Tribune, former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin announced he is retiring.

“The time has come for me to retire from professional football.”@Shaquemgriffin is saying goodbye to the @NFL. https://t.co/dF0y0jxLUw — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 24, 2022

Against the odds, Griffin carved out a four-year NFL career as a mid-round pick despite a birth defect that left him with just one hand.

Griffin, 27, was selected out of UCF with pick No. 141 overall in the fifth round by the Seahawks in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $2,777,620 contract with the Seahawks.

Griffin bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ roster over his first three years in the NFL. Seattle declined to tender him as a restricted free agent for 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in July.

Miami waived him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was cut by the Dolphins midseason, however.

For his career, Griffin appeared in 46 games for the Seahawks and recorded 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass defense.