Former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Looking To Coach In 2022

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer wants to coach in the NFL in 2022.

According to Fowler, some teams who are hiring coaches assumed Zimmer would take time off after being let go by Minnesota. However, Fowlers says that he appears ready to get back in the fold.

Usually, head coaches who are fired will take a year off and prepare themselves for their next opportunity, but it sounds like Zimmer wants to jump back in. Zimmer is known for his defenses, so it will be interesting to see what jobs he’s linked to.

Spielman, 58, played two seasons for the Chargers and Lions before eventually taking a scouting job with the Lions in 1990. From there, Spielman worked for the Bears and Dolphins and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2004.

The Vikings eventually hired Spielman as their VP of player personnel in 2006. After six years in the position, Spielman was elevated to general manager in 2012.

During his tenure, Spielman has led the Vikings to a record of 132-123-2 dating back to 2006, which includes six playoff appearances.