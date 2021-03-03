Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Would Be Interested In Patriots

According to Doug Kyed, former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph would be interested in signing with the Patriots.

Kyed notes the Patriots tried to trade for Rudolph two seasons ago before he signed an extension with Minnesota. New England still has a major need at tight end.

The Vikings cut Rudolph to save cap space on Tuesday night. He has also expressed an interest in signing with the Browns.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Rudolph to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.

