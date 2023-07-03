Foster Moreau In Full Remission Following Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

Saints TE Foster Moreau announced Monday that he is in full remission from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended

AMDG — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023

Moreau announced a few months ago that he was stepping away from football after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which was discovered during a free agent visit with the Saints.

New Orleans later signed him to contract and he was able to take the field for OTAs.

“It’s certainly close to that,” Moreau said during OTAs when asked if it was a miracle, via NewOrleansSaints.com. “I’d say being here, at this stage, is probably more miraculous. But being home, reunited with Derek (Carr), that’s probably not nearly as miraculous.”

“My quality of life did not change,” Moreau added. “I’ll continue to fight this as long as I need to and as many times as I need to fight this and then go back into remission I will, and that’ll be a life sentence for me. But in terms of the struggle that I had to face, was more mental than anything. The real heroes are the kids in the children’s hospitals that are really fighting with real chemotherapy, real radiation. Those are the strong ones.”

Moreau, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year contract with the Raiders. Moreau was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million through incentives with the Saints. In 2022, Moreau appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and caught 33 passes for 420 yards receiving and two touchdowns.