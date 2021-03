Four Teams Have Expressed Interest In OL Brett Jones

Chris Tomasson reports that the Broncos, Seahawks, Texans and Packers are among the teams who have expressed early interest in veteran OL Brett Jones.

According to Tomasson, it remains to be seen how much interest the Vikings have in bringing Jones back.

Jones, 29, was selected in the second round of 2013 CFL draft by the Calgary Stampeders. In just two years with the Stampeders, Jones won CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie Award (2013) and the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award (2014).

Jones signed on with the Giants back in 2015 and returned to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $2.914 million for the 2018 season. The Giants later traded him to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick.

From there, the Vikings re-signed Jones to a one-year deal.

In 2020, Jones has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings, making two starts for them.