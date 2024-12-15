Texans TE Cade Stover Downgraded To Out After Emergency Appendectomy

The Houston Texans announced fourth-round TE Cade Stover has been downgraded to out following an emergency appendectomy last night.
Update from the #Texans:
TE Cade Stover underwent emergency appendectomy surgery last night. He is doing well today and expected to make a full recovery.
Stover has been downgraded to out for Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.
— Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 15, 2024
He’ll miss today’s game against the Dolphins and there’s a good chance he misses a bit more time, as players usually need a couple of weeks to recover from surgery.
Stover, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection as a senior. The Texans selected him with the No. 123 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Stover is in the first year of a four-year, $4,758,940 contract with a $738,940 signing bonus.
In 2024, Stover has appeared in 13 games for the Texans and recorded 14 catches on 20 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown.
