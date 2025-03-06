Texans Re-Signing DT Kurt Hinish To One-Year, $1.8M Deal

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are re-signing DT Kurt Hinish to a one-year deal worth $1.8 million.

Wilson adds the deal has a maximum value of $2.35 million.

Hinish, 25, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2022 draft. He made a base salary of $985k in 2024 with a cap hit of $838,334.

In 2024, Hinish appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 12 total tackles including two tackles for loss.