Texans Clear $9.8M By Restructuring Contract Of WR Nico Collins

Per Tom Pelissero, the Texans picked up $9.8 million in cap space with a simple restructure of WR Nico Collins‘ contract.

Collins, 25, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024.

In 2024, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Texans and caught 68 passes for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.

