Patriots Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option For CB Christian Gonzalez

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Patriots exercised the fifth-year option for CB Christian Gonzalez for 2027.

Per Over The Cap, the Gonzalez’s fifth-year option is projected to cost $18,119,000 for 2027.

Gonzalez, 23, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that included an $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option worth $18.199 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions and 10 pass deflections.

We will have more on Gonzalez as it becomes available.