Lions Exercising Fifth-Year Option For RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Declining For LB Jack Campbell

According to Dan Miller, the Lions are picking up the fifth-year option for RB Jahmyr Gibbs, a widely expected move that’s likely a formality with pending contract extension talks later this summer.

However, Miller says the Lions won’t exercise the fifth-year option for LB Jack Campbell, which due to a quirk in the rules is worth nearly $22 million. That would make Campbell the league’s highest-paid linebacker.

Instead, Miller notes the two sides will try to come to terms on a long-term deal at a lower number.

Earlier today there had been reporting that the Lions considered May 1, the deadline for the option, a soft deadline to get a long-term deal done with Campbell, but they were still leaning toward picking it up otherwise. It seems that is no longer the case.

The fifth-year option for Campbell is worth $21.925 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

Gibbs, 24, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus when the Lions exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.293 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards (5.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, adding 77 catches on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Campbell, 25, was the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $14,722,018 contract that includes a $7,706,920 signing bonus and will carry a $4,684,279 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 176 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

We’ll have more on Campbell as the news becomes available.