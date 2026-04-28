49ers Signed Two Including RB Sincere McCormick

The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Sincere McCormick to a contract, per the NFL transaction wire.

They also officially inked S Patrick McMorris to a contract.

McCormick, 25, was a three-year starter at UTSA and was the CUSA Offensive Player of the Year. He wound up going undrafted and later signed a rookie deal with the Raiders after the 2022 NFL draft.

He was placed on injured reserve in May, however. McCormick spent the 2023 season on the practice squad and returned in 2024 on a futures deal before being cut and re-signed to the practice squad again. The Raiders later promoted him to the active roster.

McCormick was among the team’s final cuts coming out of the 2025 preseason, and he had stints with the 49ers, Cardinals, Broncos and Vikings on the practice squad throughout the season.

In 2024, McCormick appeared in five games for the Raiders and rushed 39 times for 183 yards. He added six catches on seven targets for 29 yards.