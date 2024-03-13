Four Teams In Mix For CB Chase Lucas

According to Aaron Wilson, there’s a “highly competitive” market for Lions free agent CB Chase Lucas including the Lions, Raiders, Browns and Giants among others.

Detroit declined to tender Lucas as an exclusive rights free agent, which allowed him to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Lucas, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,759,280 and includes a $99,280 signing bonus.

He was among Detroit’s final roster cuts last offseason and re-signed to the practice squad. They promoted him from the taxi squad in September.

In 2023, Lucas appeared in 12 games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.