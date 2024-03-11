Four Teams In The Mix To Sign WR Calvin Ridley

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jaguars and Patriots are expected to make pushes to sign free agent WR Calvin Ridley.

According to Fowler, the Titans and Panthers could also be in the receiver market for a player like Ridley.

We had the Patriots and Panthers listed as one of the best free agent fits for Ridley this offseason.

Ridley, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10,900,732 contract that included a $6,007,804 signing bonus.

The Falcons exercised Ridley’s fifth-year option which was scheduled to cost Atlanta $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, it was tolled a year following his suspension for gambling. The Jaguars acquired the deal as a part of their trade for Ridley at the deadline in 2022.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Ridley appeared in 17 games for the Jaguars and caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

