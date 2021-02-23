Four Teams, Including Saints, Have Reached Out To G Nick Easton

According to Josina Anderson, four teams have inquired with free-agent G Nick Easton since he was cut by the Saints in a cap-saving move.

Included in that bunch is the Saints, who are interested in bring Easton back at a lower number after they sort out their books.

Anderson adds Easton is not in a big rush to commit to a deal right now, so this is something to monitor going forward.

Easton, 28, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2015. He was later traded to the 49ers in return for a seventh-round pick.

From there, San Francisco elected to trade Easton to the Vikings for LB Gerald Hodges a few months later. Unfortunately, Easton missed the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to correct a herniated disc in his neck.

The Saints signed Easton to a four-year deal worth $22.5 million back in 2019. He was released after the 2020 season to free up $5.87 million of cap space for the Saints.

In 2020, Easton appeared in 12 games for the Saints and started nine games for them.