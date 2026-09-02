Fowler: Virtually No Chance Bengals Extend CB DJ Turner Before Week 1

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there’s virtually no chance the Bengals and CB DJ Turner agree on a long-term extension before Week 1.

He adds the two sides aren’t close and at this point it’s probable that Turner plays out his rookie deal, with a franchise tag from Cincinnati looming next offseason if he has a big season.

Turner, 25, was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 at Michigan before being selected in the second round of the 2023 draft by the Bengals.

He then signed a four-year, $6,160,041 rookie contract that includes a $1,480,030 signing bonus. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Turner appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals, recording 40 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovery, two interceptions and 18 pass defenses.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Turner as the news is available.